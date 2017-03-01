Patriots considering trading Malcolm Butler to Saints for Brandin Cooks: report



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints have continued to field trade inquiries about wide receiver Brandin Cooks since last week, and one report indicates a potential deal that would certainly be of interest.



The New England Patriots are considering trading cornerback Malcolm Butler to the Saints for Cooks, according to an ESPN report. It's unclear if any other assets would be included in the potential deal.



Although the Saints had set their sights on a draft pick in the middle of the first round, sources last week said they would consider a deal that included defensive help. The Patriots are reportedly set to sign for Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore, which explains why they'd be willing to part with Butler, whom they gave a first-round tender as a restricted free agent earlier this week...



