|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 02:52 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,177
|
Patriots considering trading Malcolm Butler to Saints for Brandin Cooks: report
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The New Orleans Saints have continued to field trade inquiries about wide receiver Brandin Cooks since last week, and one report indicates a potential deal that would certainly be of interest.
The New England Patriots are considering trading cornerback Malcolm Butler to the Saints for Cooks, according to an ESPN report. It's unclear if any other assets would be included in the potential deal.
Although the Saints had set their sights on a draft pick in the middle of the first round, sources last week said they would consider a deal that included defensive help. The Patriots are reportedly set to sign for Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore, which explains why they'd be willing to part with Butler, whom they gave a first-round tender as a restricted free agent earlier this week...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 528 members and 1536 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Axehandle33
, SASaintsFan
, King Mello
, BBarnes6182
, DMC
, Hopeful
, saintRRT
, WhoDatRTR
, reerunn
, BoroSaint
, slowchild25
, OD
, sammymvpknight
, El Wapo
, mabuck
, blackadder
, FLASH
, bayou reaper
, St4ever
, lajoe17
, SimpTown
, Will Survive
, Mudbug67
, public1
, Rugger
, 2to87alltheway
, V Chip
, 1K SPORT
, Brad7642
, HeHateMe2626
, champ76
, whodat649
, 6314eva
, Optimistic Ozzy
, nolamarc
, soggymoss
, fr3sh
, BigDSaintsFan
, omnipitus
, lawless313
, Suavecito8
, UptownSaintsFan
, NOLAaustin
, meily
, saint hdawg
, DEUCERICKBOY02
, saints4life25
, Rorrior
, Ti Rider
, fuel52
, mr e
, CalgaryJay
, CentMSSaint
, mr.t
, Oz65
, T.Sneden84
, Santsdcm
, yello 5.0
, greg8710
, dtc
, SwampThing
, stadanko
, Dr. Doom
, Colin311
, Custumz97
, 5thDeadlyVenom
, Bayareasaint
, NMS
, verloren
, saintLucasB
, saintfan
, Deeneaus
, cool1038
, jprdbulldog20
, RenoSaint
, LAhotsauce
, JethrO
, AshintMC
, SaintPancake
, SanFranSaintsFan
, jefetodd007
, mmmbeer
, Blessedog
, Mr. Mojo Risin'
, AgentJRad
, JustaCoastie
, fedminor
, Slurp
, efil4stnias
, itztime
, Neocobalt
, brianw37
, Trump2016
, SaintlySinner
, BLACKSOJA
, FlaSaintsFan9
, ynneb
, PayOrPlay
, xman111
, AnnaAD
, mit98
, Penguin
, luezana
, Chuck53
, jeffoxiam
, Merl
, Chopzley
, SFiDC
, HammerSaints
, Zzyyxxyyxx
, WinAnother
, MarCowMar
, saints66
, Meachemdat
, faceman
, dvdman
, harrty
, thelma
, stooge
, skeetman
, ultimatesaintsfan
, johnnyrockets42
, ANKOMA33
, Crawdaddys
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, Saint Poppa
, daguirre84
, austxsaintfan
, The Mongoose
, Chadzilla
, cajundave
, NovaSaintsfan
, Sunniesdad39
, KingOfBattle
, Ryan
, aged_1
, TheMike62987
, Da Saints
, luckypoboy
, Dleger
, Ryno
, Spoozer
, WCoastSaintsFan
, Faith Man
, Doopy22
, swampdawg1969
, nowhiners
, YATTERGIRL
, sportsaint
, DaSaints1967
, Usmfan84
, Saint Ferris
, Dark
, abuckmaster
, Pukka
, whodat47
, coldseat
, nbrbush5
, B-Train
, ASB81689
, slaym
, AustexSaint
, Dolemite
, japan
, Skrill
, Dellis
, tthier2
, NorfolkedSaint
, saintsmarchin
, pbourg5968
, Whodatcolston
, iNolaNightmare
, Saint Spud
, mandevillekevin
, paulo46
, st. jamie
, CASaint
, Rksum
, scttybb
, Super Hooper
, treysmommy
, whodat79
, pillpusher19
, saint64
, J-Donk
, kajunbilly
, TheBushPusher
, jaglosso
, SuJaguar00
, freaking4eyes
, Campin' Freak
, jophst
, SOFL_WHODAT
, jrich7720
, saintjay
, duckjr78
, eatmoreyeah
, huntdudejhp
, aa2k6
, chemist54
, Crawdaddie777
, RJ_Saint
, curdis
, Sidney
, ajlilliman
, cazint
, KulBreez
, St. Chris
, HogsNSaints
, State Of Affairs
, roturn
, DeucesWild
, Kenosha26
, notsaintkyle
, The Nomad
, friendly1
, kc2000
, TenTwo
, Bayouboy
, Whodatgamer
, FootballLady
, OBSESSION SAINTS
, Oneists
, daBaconsaint
, Beazywhodat
, NYSaint
, GeaxSaints44
, Jonboy
, Threads
, SyracuseSaintJr
, saintlyn8
, LandoCommmando
, NOLAJM504
, quax
, Mr.Blonde
, DanMc07
, Fjeldur
, Big Ugly
, Mr.Mudd
, chatawaclan
, nolaswede
, hounddog
, HurtMonkey
, BigSlick
, JackT.
, Nickolai182
, socbe7
, platinumvinnyv
, devnull999
, saints-itis
, patronius
, robsmith32
, Mr. 504
, sthomas1124
, LetsGetWaffles
, SuperDome
, sacked4loss
, bsharp
, moraink
, GeneHansen
, Swimmer
, insidejob
, EndzoneSaint
, MustyOleSaint
, NO-Juice
, Miker1975
, chrisusm
, B_doggman47
, aj
, Superfan
, crzcjn69
, Coreyinthe504
, MatthewV
, KatyNOfan
, Iaxon
, Beast
, crazybyrd87
, kenchaisson
, Saintamaniac
, NOFALCONS10
, RJ in Lafayette
, WinTheGame
, whodatman
, Twags14
, BreesusSaves
, FLYGHT
, xardoz
, broccoli60
, Shotgunred
, saintbilly25
, WallyBB
, Deltabull
, 75Saint
, vdubee
, djwooley69
, Bartyboy
, ZXCV
, SonOfJohn
, thefifthwall
, AMZee
, St. Greatness
, Jeff Miller
, VoodooChild85
, SaintKW
, mlewellyn
, HoustonCajun
, webster
, ASaintFerLife
, madsaint1967
, bimbushy
, Shemp
, Galbreath34
, jdl1201
, Sabine
, greg985
, deborahkaye
, sarrail
, donato
, senorwinces
, cwesleyc
, cajunman9
, flipp812
, dabestbank
, filthman
, MV2
, Chris
, Shanesy
, RebelSaints51
, DABOOT162
, Doug B
, meezy0236
, RJP80
, zknotts61
, Saints fan in VA
, JOMFA
, hdeason
, DaveXA
, THE TRUTH26
, BoNcHiE
, CHRISSNR
, LJ
, St.Dan
, slimdb18
, Swamprat
, Darkhorse985
, St. PJ
, brockmeaux
, Tamerlane
, kevinh
, 50_Saint
, eastlos82
, talan
, Saviorbrees
, BigEasyWhoDats
, rsmith2783
, milk520
, c_prej
, madDog26
, parlorcitysaint
, Saintsfan8989
, Zephyr
, saintsfan6675
, Dre
, ccss
, rustyc23
, dajmno
, Boudro
, Saints addic
, ALLNO
, mleg1972
, dougr583
, 4-ever saint
, sounds7
, Andrus
, mccombmike
, blackngoldmike
, sacrosaint
, fredg500
, saint-fan
, BroKV
, PapaBacchus
, dutar76
, Smaug
, lmullen630
, Taurus
, nolafan33
, NOLA_SAINT
, Spec
, HouseCall
, cburley
, Wheelo
, duhonmark551
, wesleyTX13
, Pdlc
, mg450
, lvsaintsfan
, Roux1918
, sinful_saint
, clintjr23
, Nolan
, Rocky3535
, gradualprocess
, Dome50
, Dago
, Vega$$aint
, Blues_Forte
, saintsdash
, St.Fury
, DefensePlease
, Oduaiki1
, turftoe
, Infoman
, amused
, oysters
, 0rion
, Sumdude34
, SatchmoT
, SaintsFan68
, WhoDat_SB44
, Va Saints Fan
, par2143
, sgilbert313
, scuppa9
, Saint_Ward
, CoJo
, BCK30
, stormin mormon
, Outbackjack
, jeromed1936
, DCSaints_Fan
, SaintsMama
, Youngnola3
, rhemstad24
, guidomerkinsrules
, rob22278
, jimrip
, glock
, BobE
, monster57
, Sazed
, Allen Poe
, Silent Bob
, longtime lurker
, Swampy Saint
, jcollins9
, eaglefreak
, eizenbizen
, Saint Greg
, Saints 318
, blackjack
, FlySaint
, AgnesT
, Hotdog_Skin
, Who Dat Handi Fan
, greatshow25
, Lazarus
, crosswatt
, BigRonJon
, bino22_
, taylor26
, Scott B
, El Caliente
, MS_SaintsFan
, Shadeaux
, RandyB
, gpupil
, MobileSaintsFan
, Rdanderson91
, NOVASaint
, jmalon3
, efrohnap66
, cpg
, LaTex
, LORD_BREESUS
, bdog
, St.Fabulous
, canuckredux
, tr0ss
, Dominator
, guillermo
, W0230778
, SAINTSFAN
, BlacknGoldblood57
, WxM
, skydancer
, ChrisMcD35
, atlantawhodat
, jarrettsaint
, bartk12
, Grandadmiral
, Belfast Saint
, Saint Droopy
, baarbogast
, scootnpcola
, scsaintsfan1
, atapapa
, urajincajun01
, Expatriate
, BioSaint
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:00 PM.
|