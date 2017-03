Ted Ginn Jr. could help fill void if Saints trade Brandin Cooks



Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints will sign former Carolina Panthers deep threat Ted Ginn Jr., according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini -- making it even more likely that Brandin Cooks will be traded.



Terms: Not immediately available.



Grade B: Depending on how much the Saints had to pay to get Ginn, 31, he is exactly the type of cheaper vertical threat I had in mind when explaining how New Orleans feels like its offense can continue to thrive without Cooks. Plus, Ginn could help spice up a return game that badly needs it. He has 6,451 career kickoff return yards and 2,295 punt return yards in 10 seasons.



What it means: Ginn is not the same level of player as Cooks. But he is still a dangerous deep threat who can help open things up for Saints receivers Michael Thomas and Willie Snead and tight end Coby Fleener, among others (think Devery Henderson, Robert Meachem, Kenny Stills from years past). Ginn (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) was an underachiever early in his career after being drafted in the first round by Miami...



