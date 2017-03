Saints agree to sign former Lions guard Larry Warford



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



After having Jahri Evans hold the right guard spot for the past 11 years, the New Orleans Saints appear ready to move on.



The Saints have agreed to terms on a contract with former Detroit Lions guard Larry Warford, according to a tweet from his agents Neil Schwartz and Jonathan Feinsod.



NFL Network first reported the signing Thursday afternoon. Warford cannot sign until 3 p.m. Thursday when the new league year begins...



