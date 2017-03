Saints not ignoring offense, go big with guard Larry Warford



By Mike Triplett - ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La. – Just because the New Orleans Saints are willing to trade an offensive star such as receiver Brandin Cooks doesn’t mean they’re completely ignoring that side of the ball. They made their biggest splash of free agency (so far) by agreeing to a deal with Detroit Lions guard Larry Warford, according to Warford’s agents Neil Schwartz and Jonathan Feinsod.



Terms: Not immediately available.



Grade B-plus: Of course this grade will depend on how much the Saints had to spend. But they addressed one of their top needs, since longtime starting right guard Jahri Evans is 33 years old and a free agent himself. And this was a good year to be in the market for a top guard, since there were so many of them available (the Saints were also reportedly in the mix for top free-agent guard Kevin Zeitler).



What it means: No team has valued interior linemen more than the Saints over the past decade – dating to when they made Evans the highest-paid guard in NFL history in 2010...



Full Story - ESPN.com METAIRIE, La. – Just because the New Orleans Saints are willing to trade an offensive star such as receiver Brandin Cooks doesn’t mean they’re completely ignoring that side of the ball. They made their biggest splash of free agency (so far) by agreeing to a deal with Detroit Lions guard Larry Warford, according to Warford’s agents Neil Schwartz and Jonathan Feinsod.Terms: Not immediately available.Grade B-plus: Of course this grade will depend on how much the Saints had to spend. But they addressed one of their top needs, since longtime starting right guard Jahri Evans is 33 years old and a free agent himself. And this was a good year to be in the market for a top guard, since there were so many of them available (the Saints were also reportedly in the mix for top free-agent guard Kevin Zeitler).What it means: No team has valued interior linemen more than the Saints over the past decade – dating to when they made Evans the highest-paid guard in NFL history in 2010...