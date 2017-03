Nick Fairley finally has a long-term home, signing 4-year deal with Saints



By Mansur Shaheen



Nick Fairley and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a deal worth about $30 million over four years that will keep the defensive lineman in black and gold after an impressive 2016 campaign, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.



Prior to his extension with the Saints, Fairley was becoming somewhat of a journeyman defensive tackle following a four-year stint with the Detroit Lions to begin his career. He then joined the St. Louis Rams and the Saints on back-to-back one-year, $5 million deals, but finally has some long-term security.



Fairley had one his best seasons in 2016, setting career highs in both tackles, 43, and sacks, 6.5, as he emerged as one of the bright spots on a lackluster Saints defense. He finished as the team’s best pass rusher, and returned to form after a down year in 2015 with the Rams...



Full Story - sbnation.com



Related: Nick Fairley and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a deal worth about $30 million over four years that will keep the defensive lineman in black and gold after an impressive 2016 campaign, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.Prior to his extension with the Saints, Fairley was becoming somewhat of a journeyman defensive tackle following a four-year stint with the Detroit Lions to begin his career. He then joined the St. Louis Rams and the Saints on back-to-back one-year, $5 million deals, but finally has some long-term security.Fairley had one his best seasons in 2016, setting career highs in both tackles, 43, and sacks, 6.5, as he emerged as one of the bright spots on a lackluster Saints defense. He finished as the team’s best pass rusher, and returned to form after a down year in 2015 with the Rams...Related: NOLA.com - Nick Fairley, New Orleans Saints agree to new four-year deal