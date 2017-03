Saints don't extend tender offer to restricted free agent Kasim Edebali



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints parted ways with defensive end Kasim Edebali.



Edebali, who was a restricted free agent, was not tendered a qualifying offer before the start of the league's calendar year, which kicked off Thursday at 3 p.m. CT.



The 6-2, 253-pound Edebali can now sign a free-agent contract with any team.



Edebali joined the Saints in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College. He appeared in 48 games with two starts over the past three years, totaling 48 tackles (36 solo) and 8 1/2 sack.



Edebali was a core special teams contributor in 2016, logging 280 snaps to rank as the second-most behind linebacker Nate Stupar's 348 snaps.



