Saints to host linebacker Manti Te'o on free-agent visit: source



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints aren't standing pat in free agency at the linebacker position.



After earlier signing A.J. Klein from the Carolina Panthers to a deal, the Saints will host linebacker Manti Te'o on a free-agent visit Friday, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Thursday.



The 26-year-old Te'o entered the league in 2013 out of Notre Dame as a second-round pick (38th overall) of the San Diego Chargers.



Te'o, who measures 6-1, 241 pounds, has appeared in 38 career games (34 starts)...



