|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 07:32 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,193
|
Nick Fairley stays with Saints after career-best season
By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer
METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints added to a busy first day of free agency Thursday by keeping their own top free agent -- defensive tackle Nick Fairley.
Fairley and the Saints seemed like a perfect match for one another last year when he had his career-best season with 6.5 sacks. Apparently the two sides agreed. The four-year deal was first reported by NOLA.com, and the NFL Network reported its worth close to $30 million.
Terms:
Not immediately available
ESPN 150 ranking:
No. 74
Grade A-:
The Saints deserve extra credit here for making this match in the first place when they landed Fairley at a bargain rate last year (a one-year deal that wound up being worth $4.5 million with incentives). The only concern was that Fairley might have priced himself out of New Orleans with his career-best season. But a deal in the $7 million-per-year range is right around what I expected, and it feels like a win-win for both sides...
Full Story - ESPN.com
Related: NOLA.com - Gamble pays off for Nick Fairley, while Saints land deal without much risk
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 320 members and 1197 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
huntdudejhp
, St.Fury
, LaPlace DCL
, ALLNO
, whodatman
, blackjack
, DatSaintAddict
, saints66
, duckjr78
, Chuck53
, DCJohnson104
, EndzoneSaint
, msl
, jmoll
, saintRRT
, BigDSaintsFan
, BuffaloSaint
, fedminor
, ramu
, whodat649
, ASaintFerLife
, melman
, Saintgadi
, MG3n2K5
, StudioSaint
, ktbarthedoor
, jarrod74
, firecouch
, mg6035
, guidomerkinsrules
, avlsaint55
, dtc
, MrVoodoo
, SaintsFan83
, nolaboy
, crazybyrd87
, Saintsphere
, happy saint
, farfromsilent
, socbe7
, James Spader
, erzenny
, LSUMathProf
, dvdman
, Rdanderson91
, Gumerk
, CajunSaint08
, madDog26
, St.Fabulous
, Whodatgamer
, efrohnap66
, Dogpoundrus
, whiteshadowen
, Remy Lebeau
, El Caliente
, D-Voted
, cpg
, ChrisK
, WxM
, Priest
, CabezaDeBakka
, NOLAJM504
, rsmith2783
, Nickolai182
, Soundwave
, Superfan
, ETWhoDat
, SeanQuy
, notsaintkyle
, WilliamBrees
, picnicwithfish
, Que Que 6
, Dleger
, dutar76
, Wheelo
, Chopzley
, Excelsior88
, St. William
, stumpwc
, iNolaNightmare
, Mr.Blonde
, retrobanana
, Bartyboy
, Jonboy
, AshintMC
, Saint Ace
, Bobaganoosh
, Va Saints Fan
, greg8710
, Section 302
, Eman5805
, th3myth
, mccombmike
, Beazywhodat
, AgnesT
, Whodatcolston
, Mr. Mikey
, brockmeaux
, montywop
, BLUE_DOG_MAN
, Saintshizzle
, DaSaints1967
, robsmith32
, bquinton3
, lajoe17
, Terrence
, warren G.
, Clientnumber9
, ILLINI Saint
, clgatlin
, mabuck
, English
, BELOWSEALEVEL
, TheRamboTX
, RebelSaints51
, TURMINATOR
, VinSaint
, longtime lurker
, MSUSousaphone
, Klenzade
, Algsaint
, CAVALIER
, CharlieDoggs
, Mac Man
, luckypoboy
, Galbreath34
, VoodooChild85
, Torgo
, sOulsaint
, SuJaguar00
, Pilz-E
, swampdawg1969
, mrdogleg
, jadebordelon26
, mulletslinger
, polo_haynes
, Nemo
, Alan12
, SaintsMan209
, atlantawhodat
, Cjjr72984
, saints-itis
, CoachKen
, stadanko
, los226
, SuperDFreak
, DaFranchise
, code11
, kdwwms
, mtgbroker
, b_rent366
, abram
, B_doggman47
, DaAceDawg
, grammysweets
, rlemieux
, duhonmark551
, Jimmie
, saintbilly25
, beezm
, sgilbert313
, aa2k6
, faceman
, ColGorgeSaint
, SaintsFan68
, keepoursaints
, 61woods
, ccss
, mhgoforit
, the-commish
, ltronrx
, StWill
, ktulu909
, catothagreat
, BeastinBush
, kewinn89
, tthier2
, GASaint
, paulo46
, KulBreez
, Tamerlane
, jtalton
, whodat79
, Grandadmiral
, bush2007
, tinman
, Rudy
, Darkhorse985
, the bank
, BroKV
, ScimitarSaint
, Raymond
, guillermo
, NOLove
, nolaspe
, thetownedrunkard
, ASB81689
, Oneists
, CajunSaint
, skydancer
, ultimatesaintsfan
, JackDiesel
, Taker597
, new city champ
, blackngoldmike
, Saints addic
, Art Vandelay
, Blodaksen
, kansast
, John873
, Drifter49
, Saint It Ain't So
, crosswatt
, t-boy
, RacerRyan15x
, Hotdog_Skin
, Jigga523
, Coreyinthe504
, Maxp
, theicebox
, lawless313
, kenchaisson
, nolafan33
, liveoakh
, Z28Saints fan
, oodank
, head trauma
, ludamin101
, Dmatt777
, Broknbusted
, Brees2Graham4Six!
, nolaswede
, BobE
, sss
, Sardonios
, SaintStephen1
, busman
, bigmanofds
, zigzag
, Duckhunter
, St. Chris
, alonminit
, mlewellyn
, LT
, nuworle
, mgulsby
, Lazarus
, SteveNBFD
, Swamprat
, cue180
, Poison
, Hey Beerman
, cajnwillie
, southdeltan
, hjwash
, bc
, DMC
, cwesleyc
, honeybadger
, AustSaint
, whodat25
, gbpb56
, mleg1972
, Roy Heumann
, DeuceDeuce26
, yankmccobb76
, datsaint4life
, eezyboy504
, lades
, RiverRat
, BillA
, lgrank
, Dryheatbob
, The Bush Man
, coacher
, alohawhodat
, simon templar
, tonytiger436
, Crawdaddys
, J-Donk
, Saintamaniac
, reverse
, nosaintsfan50
, c_prej
, thelma
, mit98
, HeHateMe2626
, slaym
, Venom Saint
, dgrant
, SouthernSaint
, Outlawz
, NOVASaint
, oysters
, Blessedog
, NYSaint
, Saints 318
, SaintFanDave
, cburley
, simeon58
, ThiSaint
, The Mongoose
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:02 PM.
|