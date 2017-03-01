Nick Fairley stays with Saints after career-best season



By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints added to a busy first day of free agency Thursday by keeping their own top free agent -- defensive tackle Nick Fairley.



Fairley and the Saints seemed like a perfect match for one another last year when he had his career-best season with 6.5 sacks. Apparently the two sides agreed. The four-year deal was first reported by NOLA.com, and the NFL Network reported its worth close to $30 million.



Terms: Not immediately available



ESPN 150 ranking: No. 74



Grade A-: The Saints deserve extra credit here for making this match in the first place when they landed Fairley at a bargain rate last year (a one-year deal that wound up being worth $4.5 million with incentives). The only concern was that Fairley might have priced himself out of New Orleans with his career-best season. But a deal in the $7 million-per-year range is right around what I expected, and it feels like a win-win for both sides...



