A.J. Klein latest in Saints' middle linebacker carousel



By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints' most subtle move on a frantic first day of free agency was signing linebacker A.J. Klein away from the rival Carolina Panthers.



ESPN's Adam Caplan reported that Klein will play middle linebacker -- and Caplan's reported salary details ($15 million over three years) suggest the Saints view him as a starter. That would make five starting middle linebackers in four years for New Orleans.



Terms: Three years, $15 million, with about $10 million in guarantees and a fourth year that will automatically void, according to Caplan.



ESPN 150 ranking: Unranked



Grade C-plus: I want to like this move -- a reasonable amount of money on a young linebacker with upside, who has been itching for his chance to start after being stuck being superstars Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis. Plus, the division-rival Saints know Klein as well as anyone...



Full Story - ESPN.com METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints' most subtle move on a frantic first day of free agency was signing linebacker A.J. Klein away from the rival Carolina Panthers.ESPN's Adam Caplan reported that Klein will play middle linebacker -- and Caplan's reported salary details ($15 million over three years) suggest the Saints view him as a starter. That would make five starting middle linebackers in four years for New Orleans.Terms: Three years, $15 million, with about $10 million in guarantees and a fourth year that will automatically void, according to Caplan.ESPN 150 ranking: UnrankedGrade C-plus: I want to like this move -- a reasonable amount of money on a young linebacker with upside, who has been itching for his chance to start after being stuck being superstars Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis. Plus, the division-rival Saints know Klein as well as anyone...