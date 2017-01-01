|
|
|
|
|
|
A.J. Klein latest in Saints' middle linebacker carousel
By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer
METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints' most subtle move on a frantic first day of free agency was signing linebacker A.J. Klein away from the rival Carolina Panthers.
ESPN's Adam Caplan reported that Klein will play middle linebacker -- and Caplan's reported salary details ($15 million over three years) suggest the Saints view him as a starter. That would make five starting middle linebackers in four years for New Orleans.
Terms: Three years, $15 million, with about $10 million in guarantees and a fourth year that will automatically void, according to Caplan.
ESPN 150 ranking: Unranked
Grade C-plus: I want to like this move -- a reasonable amount of money on a young linebacker with upside, who has been itching for his chance to start after being stuck being superstars Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis. Plus, the division-rival Saints know Klein as well as anyone...
Full Story - ESPN.com
