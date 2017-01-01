|
Today, 09:21 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,193
|
Source: Jairus Byrd to be designated June 1 cut
By Nick Underhill
The Saints will officially make Jairus Byrd a free agent on Friday.
Coach Sean Payton has publicly stated the safety would be released once the new league year opened on Thursday. That move is now expected to happen on Friday and Byrd will be designated as a June 1 cut, according to a source.
That means the Saints will be able to split his dead money charge between two seasons, paying $3.2 million in 2017 and $4.6 million in 2018. That means New Orleans will save $7.8 million against the cap this year, as opposed to $3.2 million if he were released straight up...
Full Story - The Advocate
