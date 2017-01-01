|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 09:42 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,193
|
Saints off to good start in free agency
By Nick Underhill
The Saints entered the offseason with their wants, needs and musts laid out at various positions.
We can quibble over which spots ranked where. Maybe middle linebacker was less of a need than guard or cornerback was more important than improving the return game. What matters now is that many of the teams needs were taken care of during the first day of free agency.
Need a guard? Heres Larry Warford.
Need a middle linebacker? Welcome to New Orleans, A.J. Klein.
Need a returner? Hello, Ted Ginn.
The teams two major needs at defensive end and cornerback remain outstanding, but New Orleans made a major move by agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Nick Fairley, which means the team will still be able to bring it up the middle as solutions on the edge continue to be explored.
And the solution at cornerback could still be yet to come in one form or another. Rumors have been floating about a potential trade that would send cornerback Malcolm Butler to New Orleans in exchange for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, but that is yet to take fire. That move would take a valuable player from the offense, but Ginn would be able to fill the vertical void, and the team would have a cornerback to pair with Delvin Breaux who could help buy more time for the pass rushers...
Full Story - The Advocate
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 365 members and 1238 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
senorwinces
, Carbon
, bdsaints
, Faith Man
, taygolf
, max
, huntdudejhp
, MSBARBSAINTFAN
, Crawdaddys
, datsaint4life
, CajunHoustonian
, kdwwms
, honeybadger
, saintology
, Booker
, SanFranSaintsFan
, crthomps
, Semper
, lajoe17
, LaPlace DCL
, BLACKSOJA
, ALLNO
, Krodwhodat
, whodatman
, Deuuuuce
, Saint Spud
, saintpack
, HburgSaints
, Saintaholic
, Archie_4_HOF
, lapaz
, saints66
, DCJohnson104
, St.Fury
, t_rav_82
, TruSaint
, jtalton
, Terrence
, tim martin
, SaintSansPeur
, t-boy
, MrVoodoo
, mg6035
, crazybyrd87
, mambodeath
, Saintsphere
, socbe7
, NOLAaustin
, BSC504
, LaTex
, skeetman
, superlaser
, GeauxSaintz86
, Soundwave
, b_rent366
, kelsobob
, Silent Dave
, TMelancon86
, Whodatgamer
, Orleans
, msusaintsfan
, Remy Lebeau
, CaptainCuz
, El Caliente
, stooge
, harrty
, WxM
, CabezaDeBakka
, scootnpcola
, rsmith2783
, Nickolai182
, Brad7642
, SeanQuy
, WilliamBrees
, picnicwithfish
, dutar76
, ceds77
, Rus
, jagpack
, Hotdog_Skin
, Saint Ace
, Gumerk
, iChill
, gmanofla
, SaintsMan209
, Jonboy
, AshintMC
, taylor26
, Analyze This
, donato
, Superfan
, greg8710
, Section 302
, showtimesaints
, Eman5805
, AgnesT
, Whodatcolston
, whodat649
, tthier2
, coaster32
, guns_magoo
, blackngoldmike
, Saintshizzle
, robsmith32
, thefifthwall
, bquinton3
, ILLINI Saint
, clgatlin
, The Nomad
, dhizzle
, champ76
, CRAIG67N
, TheRamboTX
, KingOfBattle
, maboo
, titans
, jefetodd007
, jonseth23
, English
, Bush Time in NO
, DABOOT162
, Slixtrix
, Sethofnewcastle
, Expatriate
, midlineveer
, efil4stnias
, CAVALIER
, CrazyWhoDat
, monster57
, Will Survive
, ChrisMcD35
, SuJaguar00
, baron8
, Rugruk
, jadebordelon26
, nolaDante
, Steve in Colorado
, Mitchall
, BIG KITCH
, NONative
, sthomas1124
, Cjjr72984
, Ryno
, BlacknGoldblood57
, saints-itis
, TyroneHughes
, Algsaint
, SuperDFreak
, zorazz
, DefensePlease
, Saint85
, B_doggman47
, KiwiSaint
, Saint Droopy
, duhonmark551
, Jimmie
, mccombmike
, Va Saints Fan
, guidomerkinsrules
, ant2125
, superstar7th
, yankmccobb76
, bbourque5
, sonicVA
, Grandadmiral
, Buhbooh
, JungleSaint
, skydancer
, Deucesharper
, schuetter
, DerrickB
, Stealth Matrix
, SaintSproles
, msl
, noscajun
, scuppa9
, Dilligaf13
, cpg
, blackjack
, BobE
, hooha23
, zigzag
, saintgirly
, St. Chris
, SquiggyFreud
, Seve
, Torgo
, Swamprat
, ajlilliman
, cwesleyc
, FLSaintzFan
, BioSaint
, The Bush Man
, nosaintsfan50
, itztime
, larryscope
, brd13
, Allen Poe
, State Of Affairs
, Scrooge Saint
, DaFranchise
, meatman
, CDeuce26
, gpupil
, c_prej
, football
, RichB
, gabe2
, UncleTrvlingJim
, scott88
, noser222
, Homer
, krushing
, PraisetheSaints
, Bmac228
, roturn
, Hunter57
, jayhawk66
, dmck81
, Rdanderson91
, bonnjer
, 61woods
, berniebirds
, saints maniac
, willkro
, ohthepain
, saints4life25
, 75Saint
, rhemstad24
, Darkhorse985
, HurtMonkey
, thelma
, Priest
, longtime lurker
, SUGrad03
, faceman
, Vega$$aint
, cisco31
, mit98
, Darth Deuce
, luezana
, Marsaint
, lvsaintsfan
, davog53
, SmackDaddy
, showstopper
, saintjay
, HeHateMe2626
, vudupadrone01
, slaym
, where yat brah
, Saintster
, Icon
, Treybad
, saints99
, Venom Saint
, dgrant
, who dat bo
, Groove Saint
, cool1038
, kennystillsfan
, hjwash
, SouthernSaint
, sacalait59
, Threads
, IradMax
, Outlawz
, jp028
, Lazarus
, Pensacola
, southdeltan
, catothagreat
, BIGSAINTSFAN
, Born_A_Saint
, MSSaintfan
, WhoDatRTR
, Nolatiger1992
, jdpower13
, Optimus Prime
, mrbrown2195
, kenchaisson
, grammysweets
, Doug B
, zknotts61
, harschman
, Gator Saint
, saintlyn8
, originalbaghead
, SaintStephen1
, RandyB
, MamouMafia
, obwhiteo
, sss
, THE TRUTH26
, NOVASaint
, saintbilly25
, MarCowMar
, Det. Brees
, tommy582000
, rodthy
, jmoll
, oysters
, primadox
, Blessedog
, hessmersaint
, RenoSaint
, NYSaint
, Dillonsp
, soggymoss
, JDax
, strandedsaint
, Saints 318
, daybreaker
, nolamarc
, SaintFanDave
, tjharris
, Jackbreezy
, BigWiggle200
, RJ in Lafayette
, Saints fan in VA
, scedotal
, JerseyYat
, MistaWhoDat
, cburley
, Andrus
, calnix
, St.Fabulous
, jdeere11b
, Who Dat Handi Fan
, NOSn1SB41C
, bigmomma88
, simeon58
, bigdaddysaints
, Saint Greg
, Dleger
, SAINTSFAN
, woohoosaint
, pbourg5968
, brungart
, saintsplaya
, ThiSaint
, The Mongoose
, Nuney
, rlemieux
, S4lNTS
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:32 PM.
|