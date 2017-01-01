home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 09:42 PM  
Saints off to good start in free agency


By Nick Underhill

The Saints entered the offseason with their wants, needs and musts laid out at various positions.

We can quibble over which spots ranked where. Maybe middle linebacker was less of a need than guard or cornerback was more important than improving the return game. What matters now is that many of the teams needs were taken care of during the first day of free agency.

Need a guard? Heres Larry Warford.

Need a middle linebacker? Welcome to New Orleans, A.J. Klein.

Need a returner? Hello, Ted Ginn.

The teams two major needs at defensive end and cornerback remain outstanding, but New Orleans made a major move by agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Nick Fairley, which means the team will still be able to bring it up the middle as solutions on the edge continue to be explored.

And the solution at cornerback could still be yet to come in one form or another. Rumors have been floating about a potential trade that would send cornerback Malcolm Butler to New Orleans in exchange for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, but that is yet to take fire. That move would take a valuable player from the offense, but Ginn would be able to fill the vertical void, and the team would have a cornerback to pair with Delvin Breaux who could help buy more time for the pass rushers...

Full Story - The Advocate

 

