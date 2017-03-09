home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Yesterday, 11:09 PM  
Andrus
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,195
Saints Aggressive But Frugal in First Day of Free Agency


By Ty Anania

Sean Payton, Mickey Loomis and the New Orleans Saints came roaring out of the gates on the first day of free agency. And importantly, they did so without reaching on contracts.

Th filled some of their greatest needs with solid talent. But they paid honest amounts and kept the bankroll reasonable. That’s the sort of management that will lift the New Orleans Saints out of the NFL’s middle class.

We’re still waiting on contract details for Ted Ginn and Larry Warford. So apologies if I’m jumping the gun at all. But from what we’ve seen with Fairley and Klein, they’ve done a great job.Coming into the offseason,
Coming into the offseason, a few needs stood out: pass rusher, CB, guard, KR, RB, and LB. With Jairus Byrd’s release (which has officially been designated a June-1st release, and thus affords the Saints upwards of $7.5 million in 2017 cap space) and the Brandin Cooks’s impending trade, safety and WR were also positions of concern. That amounts to about seven positions of need, not including KR...

Full Story - WhoDatDish

 

