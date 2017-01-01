Roundup: Saints busy as free agency begins



The Saints made an important move to keep their pass rush together.



With many of the top defensive ends off the market before free agency opened, the Saints struck a deal that will keep defensive tackle Nick Fairley in the fold for next season, according to a source.



The NFL Network reported the deal is worth close to $30 million over four seasons.



Fairley hooked on with New Orleans last season and finished the year with 6 1/2 sacks and 22 quarterback hits.



One of New Orleans stated goals for the offseason was to acquire more pass rushers, which presumably would have meant filling the hole at defensive end opposite Cam Jordan. But with many of the top pass rushers scheduled to hit free agency being retained by their original teams, the market did not develop as expected...



Full Story - Sun Herald The Saints made an important move to keep their pass rush together.With many of the top defensive ends off the market before free agency opened, the Saints struck a deal that will keep defensive tackle Nick Fairley in the fold for next season, according to a source.The NFL Network reported the deal is worth close to $30 million over four seasons.Fairley hooked on with New Orleans last season and finished the year with 6 1/2 sacks and 22 quarterback hits.One of New Orleans stated goals for the offseason was to acquire more pass rushers, which presumably would have meant filling the hole at defensive end opposite Cam Jordan. But with many of the top pass rushers scheduled to hit free agency being retained by their original teams, the market did not develop as expected...