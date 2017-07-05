Saints center Max Unger could miss start of season with foot injury



By Joel Erickson -- Advocate



New Orleans Saints center Max Unger has suffered a foot injury that could force him to miss the start of the 2017 season, The Advocate has confirmed.



Unger has already undergone surgery on the foot. For the moment, it is too early to know if the veteran center will miss regular-season games, but his availability is in question.



Unger, who was acquired by the Saints as part of the Jimmy Graham trade in 2015, has played in 31 of 31 games and 2,248 of a possible 2,310 snaps in two seasons with New Orleans so far.



But Unger did deal with foot injuries, among other ailments, during his time in Seattle. A toe injury cost him all but one game of his second season in the NFL, and in 2014, he missed 10 games with foot and knee injuries before coming back to the Seahawks in time for the playoffs.



