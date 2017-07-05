Saints need to find a way to survive if Max Unger misses time



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



Another offseason. Another starter lost to injury.



Let's just say it: The Saints have bad luck. No, it isnt unique to this city or this team. It happens everywhere every offseason. But its hard not to think the team youre closely observing has karmic forces working against it when you see it happen every year.



Junior Galette tore his pectoral muscle and then got belted down by off-field controversies that led to his 2015 exit. Last year, pass rusher Hauoli Kikaha tore his ACL during the summer, and now the Saints might be without center Max Unger, who recently had foot surgery, for the start of the season.



Its too soon to know what Ungers availability will be, given that the season is four months away. So, while it might not be time to panic, it is time to start wondering what the beginning of the season could look like without one of New Orleans best players on the field.



