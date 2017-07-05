Saints dont lack for options in replacing Max Unger



The Saints will have plenty of time to figure out whos replacing the starting center, and luckily theres a number of guys ready to fill in.



By John Sigler -- CSC



We all woke up Monday morning to see NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport breaking some bad news: New Orleans Saints center Max Unger is expected to miss the 2017 season opener with a foot injury. Not long after Rapoports initial report, Times-Picayune beat writer Herbie Teope confirmed that Unger had re-injured the foot that gave him trouble throughout the 2016 season, and there isnt yet a timetable for his return:



#Saints center Max Unger underwent surgery on foot over the weekend, per source. Again, this is the same foot injury he dealt with in '16. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) May 8, 2017





Speculation is still rampant, but its believed that Unger suffered a Lisfranc fracture that will put him out of action for almost five months. Rapoport suggested that Unger may start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) designation, which means he would have to sit out the first six weeks of the 2017 NFL season. If this happens, Unger would not be eligible to return until Week 7, a road game against the Green Bay Packers. He would have a four-week window to practice and play or revert to Injured Reserve if hes unable to pass a physical. But this is all speculation, and the Saints have not specified Ungers injury.



