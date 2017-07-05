|
Yesterday, 04:53 PM
Official SR Curmudgeon
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,292
Saints dont lack for options in replacing Max Unger
The Saints will have plenty of time to figure out whos replacing the starting center, and luckily theres a number of guys ready to fill in.
By John Sigler -- CSC
We all woke up Monday morning to see NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport breaking some bad news: New Orleans Saints center Max Unger is expected to miss the 2017 season opener with a foot injury. Not long after Rapoports initial report, Times-Picayune beat writer Herbie Teope confirmed that Unger had re-injured the foot that gave him trouble throughout the 2016 season, and there isnt yet a timetable for his return:
Speculation is still rampant, but its believed that Unger suffered a Lisfranc fracture that will put him out of action for almost five months. Rapoport suggested that Unger may start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) designation, which means he would have to sit out the first six weeks of the 2017 NFL season. If this happens, Unger would not be eligible to return until Week 7, a road game against the Green Bay Packers. He would have a four-week window to practice and play or revert to Injured Reserve if hes unable to pass a physical. But this is all speculation, and the Saints have not specified Ungers injury.
Full Article -- CSC
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:11 PM.
