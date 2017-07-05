|
|
|
|
|
New Orleans Saints waive Jake Stoneburner, Royce LaFrance: source
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The New Orleans Saints trimmed the roster in the week leading to rookie minicamp.
The Saints on Monday waived defensive end/linebacker Royce LaFrance and released tight end Jake Stoneburner as a vested veteran, according to a source.
Stoneburner also took to Twitter to announce his transaction.
Stoneburner and LaFrance were among the group of players to sign reserve/future contracts with the Saints in early January in the days after the 2016 regular season ended.
The 6-foot-3, 249-pound Stoneburner joined the Saints practice squad in September 2016. He entered the league in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State and spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams.
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|