Losing Max Unger isn't insurmountable for Saints, but certainly hampers offensive line



By Larry Holder, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



Drew Brees is probably the only absolute irreplaceable cog for the New Orleans Saints. And yet center Max Unger wouldn't be too far down a list of players the team wouldn't want to live without for an extended period.



The news came out of left field Monday morning that Unger underwent surgery to repair an injured foot this past weekend. The timetable really came out the dark with Unger being out possibly five months putting his availability for the beginning of the 2017 season in jeopardy.



Unger missed one game last season with the injury after sitting out in Week 14 against Tampa Bay. The center returned in Week 15 and played the final stretch of games without much thought even though the ailment limited Unger during the practice week.



Center was one of the few positions entering this offseason without much worry at all for the Saints. This has to be a gut punch for the team figuratively and literally up the middle of the offensive line...



