Max Unger one of the players Saints could least afford to lose



By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La. -- There is plenty of reason for optimism that the New Orleans Saints can finally end their streak of three straight 7-9 seasons and make a playoff run this year.



But, man, the Max Unger injury news could take a lot of wind out of their sails.



Unger suffered a foot injury, a source confirmed, but the source said it is too early to determine if it will impact his status for the start of the regular season.



I havent put together my annual ranking of the Saints roster yet, but Unger was easily going to crack the top five (he ranked fifth last year).



Unger is essential to everything the Saints do so well in their elite passing game as a protector for Drew Brees up the middle. And he is key to the running game they have tried to revamp with the recent additions of Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara...



