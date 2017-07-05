|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Yesterday, 07:44 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,599
|
Max Unger one of the players Saints could least afford to lose
By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer
METAIRIE, La. -- There is plenty of reason for optimism that the New Orleans Saints can finally end their streak of three straight 7-9 seasons and make a playoff run this year.
But, man, the Max Unger injury news could take a lot of wind out of their sails.
Unger suffered a foot injury, a source confirmed, but the source said it is too early to determine if it will impact his status for the start of the regular season.
I havent put together my annual ranking of the Saints roster yet, but Unger was easily going to crack the top five (he ranked fifth last year).
Unger is essential to everything the Saints do so well in their elite passing game as a protector for Drew Brees up the middle. And he is key to the running game they have tried to revamp with the recent additions of Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara...
Full Story - ESPN.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 212 members and 737 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
B_doggman47
, PeteNBroussard
, TechDawg09
, seagull
, coolBrees9
, quax
, saintmike23
, nolafan33
, dtc
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, cajnwillie
, superlaser
, Clintonrebel
, Mackenzie
, Saint-Ragnar
, kewinn89
, El Caliente
, mandevillekevin
, 2to87alltheway
, 337saint
, B183
, ptran212
, kentish_man
, Charlie Brizzown
, Jonboy
, DaSaints1967
, lmullen630
, sOulsaint
, NOLa
, bigdog
, uproar90
, Dmatt777
, nbob
, new city champ
, stadanko
, SeanQuy
, Sev705
, b_rent366
, MustyOleSaint
, BLUE_DOG_MAN
, horn87fan
, flettrich2
, insidejob
, Will Survive
, showtimesaints
, Arkansas fan
, Unostang
, Va Saints Fan
, Silent Bob
, Zzyyxxyyxx
, stormin mormon
, saintszks
, strandedsaint
, St. Chris
, bearkatsaint
, thelma
, Saint_Ward
, Priest
, LanceStarr
, The Mongoose
, Saint Floyd
, Ross_s_cfc
, bobwilson666
, jamiej1979
, lawless313
, Metallyca
, State Of Affairs
, picnicwithfish
, BigBreesy13
, 1badsailor
, Sun Wukong
, efil4stnias
, GASaint
, Brees2Graham4Six!
, jboss
, Gumboboy
, magister
, Perrins
, berniebirds
, King Mello
, TCEd
, CDeuce26
, Andrus
, Saint Ace
, eaton co saint
, avoyelles
, Sumdude34
, Scott B
, Randy Jones
, St.Fabulous
, skydancer
, BreesusSaves
, RaginSaint93
, Live4theSaints
, Boiler Jim
, nola_dane
, aj
, Pensacola
, SntReb
, lades
, Zztop
, EndzoneSaint
, nolamarc
, jmalon3
, slimdb18
, los226
, gboudx
, Cincy Saint
, Dark
, abram
, jarrettsaint
, MikeyF
, SASaintsFan
, wesleyTX13
, Mr.Blonde
, Euthan
, sarrail
, AnnaAD
, SouthSaintsFan
, Code
, Taker597
, chemist54
, cue180
, BMCSAINT
, Furious One
, guillermo
, Expatriate
, catothagreat
, SAINTSFAN
, Drcevin
, ScottishSaint
, bimbushy
, crazybyrd87
, Rus
, Lukelv0
, Soundwave
, Darkhorse985
, JeffWalk
, GameBreaker
, geese9
, AgentJRad
, TheRamboTX
, Mythron
, SaintsJunkie
, PHdeacon
, jackedz71
, devnull999
, lildyce504
, whodat111
, diehardfan
, SuJaguar00
, Saintfan4life
, Talon Jade
, billinms
, Meachemdat
, Dean in L.A.
, lazyeyeh
, tampa saints fan
, cwesleyc
, Suavecito8
, BeastinBush
, DABOOT162
, Swampy Saint
, GR#58
, mexicansaint
, baron8
, polo_haynes
, Saint ATN
, whodatman
, JWDtrey3
, fredg500
, Kegger
, pbnmsu17
, coldseat
, BigSlick
, melman
, wnelson
, SuperQuincy
, zermon
, jagpack
, Bulletproof Tiger
, Saintsphere
, northshore_mike
, mc4saints
, RandyB
, Gore
, kt saint
, talewellen
, lurkerTim
, ccss
, isgwill
, crgjr
, Bleu Raeder
, springfan
, capt. bloodlog
, dsimmon9
, Swimmer
, 3000
, Rugger
, Le_Moyne
, mtgbroker
, St.Fury
, DaveXA
, Los
, CountWhoDat
, code11
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:11 PM.
|