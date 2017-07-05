|
|New Orleans Saints
Could injury to Saints' Max Unger lead to Mark Ingram, Jason Kelce trade for Eagles?
Yesterday, 07:52 PM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,599
Could injury to Saints' Max Unger lead to Mark Ingram, Jason Kelce trade for Eagles?
By Eliot Shorr-Parks | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Last offseason the Eagles took advantage of an injury to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, swapping quarterback Sam Bradford for a first-round pick.
Could they be ready to strike again?
According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Saints center Max Unger has suffered a foot injury that is expected to land him on the physically unable to perform list for the beginning of the 2017 season.
If Unger is in fact placed on the PUP list, it will leave the Saints without their starting center for a least the first six games -- which is where the Eagles could step in.
Full Story - NJ.com
