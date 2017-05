Saints expect Max Unger back during the preseason



By Mike Florio -- PFT



Saints center Max Unger will miss the start of the regular season. Unless he doesnít.



Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints currently expect that Unger will return during the preseason. This contradicts multiple reports that he wonít be available when the Saints head to Minnesota for a Week One game against the Vikings.



