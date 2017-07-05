Saints expect Max Unger back during the preseason



By Mike Florio -- PFT



Saints center Max Unger will miss the start of the regular season. Unless he doesnt.



Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints currently expect that Unger will return during the preseason. This contradicts multiple reports that he wont be available when the Saints head to Minnesota for a Week One game against the Vikings.



