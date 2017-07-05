|
Today, 10:32 AM
Official SR Curmudgeon
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,292
Saints expect Max Unger back during the preseason
By Mike Florio -- PFT
Saints center Max Unger will miss the start of the regular season. Unless he doesnt.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints currently expect that Unger will return during the preseason. This contradicts multiple reports that he wont be available when the Saints head to Minnesota for a Week One game against the Vikings.
Full Article -- PFT
