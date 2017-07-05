Making decisions about injuries just part of football



By Rene Nadeau -- SportsNOLA



This coming weekend will be the first opportunity for New Orleans Saints brass to view the new arrivals for 2017 in team garb at rookie minicamp.



Several of the New Orleans draft picks have experienced an injury or two in their recent past.



Top pick Marshon Lattimore has been battling hamstring problems. The other pick in round one, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, has had a torn labrum in his hip. Third round linebacker Alex Anzalone, taken by the Black and Gold with the 76th overall choice, has had shoulder problems and broke his arm last season.



Anyone who has participated in team organized tackle football from the prep level on up understands that injuries, large or small, are part of the game. Of course, the degree of a given injury must be determined by the team’s medical staff. If the injury is considered something serious , it must be addressed. It could even be a factor in termination in the player’s participation in the sport.



Most injuries are the lingering type, in which the player just has to deal with it on a personal level.



Full Article -- SportsNOLA This coming weekend will be the first opportunity for New Orleans Saints brass to view the new arrivals for 2017 in team garb at rookie minicamp.Several of the New Orleans draft picks have experienced an injury or two in their recent past.Top pick Marshon Lattimore has been battling hamstring problems. The other pick in round one, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, has had a torn labrum in his hip. Third round linebacker Alex Anzalone, taken by the Black and Gold with the 76th overall choice, has had shoulder problems and broke his arm last season.Anyone who has participated in team organized tackle football from the prep level on up understands that injuries, large or small, are part of the game. Of course, the degree of a given injury must be determined by the team’s medical staff. If the injury is considered something serious , it must be addressed. It could even be a factor in termination in the player’s participation in the sport.Most injuries are the lingering type, in which the player just has to deal with it on a personal level.