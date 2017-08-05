|
New Orleans Saints: Five Questions Heading Into NFL Training Camp
By Evan Massey -- Inquisitr
The New Orleans Saints have had an offseason of change and are hoping to work their way back into contention this season. Sean Payton and Drew Brees have stayed on in hopes of rebuilding the once-proud franchise, and there is a lot of hype surrounding the organization for the first time in a long time.
Adrian Peterson was signed in free agency this offseason, which has caused a lot of excitement in New Orleans. He may not be the workhorse superstar that he once was, but he is still confident that he can put up superstar numbers. If he pans out the way he is saying he will with the Saints, New Orleans offense just got a lot better.
Defensively, the Saints have been one of the worst in the league over the past few years. They have done their best to fix that in the draft over the past couple years, but they still likely have work to do.
Despite the issues on the defensive side of the football, the Saints took a step forward last season. They were competitive with some of the best teams in the NFL but ultimately missed the playoffs. New Orleans is hoping that this is the year that they can jump back into the postseason.
All of that being said, what five questions must the New Orleans Saints answer during NFL training camp this year?
Full Article -- Inquisitr
