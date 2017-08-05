|
Former Memphis Tiger Maulet Hopes to Make Impact on Saints
By Don Wade -- Memphis Daily News
Before we get into Arthur Maulet’s sports fandom growing up in New Orleans, remember this: He gave the University of Memphis football team two good years.
Maulet, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback, came to Memphis as a junior college transfer. He had 72 tackles as a senior and in his career as a Tiger intercepted four passes and broke up 22 others.
The New Orleans Saints saw enough that they liked that they signed Maulet as a free agent after he was not taken in the recent NFL Draft. You might assume Maulet grew up a big Saints fan, but that’s not exactly how it was. Brace yourself for the story of his youth.
“I was a Hornets fan, when Chris Paul was there,” Maulet said of the player Memphis Grizzlies fans have hated since he became a Los Angeles Clipper.
Full Article -- Memphis Daily News
