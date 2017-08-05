|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 02:49 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,304
|
This is why Max Unger is so valuable to the New Orleans Saints
By Nick Underhill -- Advocate
Another offseason. Another starter lost to injury.
Let's just say it: The New Orleans Saints have bad luck. No, it isnt unique to this city or this team. It happens everywhere, every offseason. But its hard not to think the team youre closely observing has karmic forces working against it when you see it happen every year.
Junior Galette tore his pectoral muscle and then got belted down by off-the-field controversy that led to his 2015 exit. Last summer, pass rusher Hauoli Kikaha tore his ACL. And now the Saints might be without center Max Unger, who recently had foot surgery, for the start of the season.
Really, it's just perception. The Saints had players miss 301 games to injury last year, but only 153 in 2015 and 155 in 2014. Last year was bad, but their luck is no worse than anyone else's over time.
Full Article -- Advocate
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 176 members and 670 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
code11
, Saints addic
, magister
, Nov23
, Vega$$aint
, HoumaSaint
, St4ever
, CDinSTL
, Metallyca
, thetownedrunkard
, Uncle Mill
, VDK
, lake_city_saint
, CrazyWhoDat
, SanFranSaintsFan
, RandyB
, los226
, Hunter57
, Saintshizzle
, jfwund
, 7thWardSaint
, saintbilly25
, Surviving Saint
, Beast
, Newbian Princess
, thefifthwall
, Will Survive
, head trauma
, SaintsFan68
, VPCajun
, slimdb18
, Air Horn
, El Caliente
, mandevillekevin
, brd13
, ChaosAlien
, meatman
, bigdeemo504
, Makarov
, msl
, mleg1972
, blunted
, Boiler Jim
, jayd265
, DatSaintAddict
, nolafan33
, saintfan-n-alex
, Saints318
, doncho
, saint taz
, yardbird
, Renegade Saint
, SaintFanDave
, HogsNSaints
, hank4
, whodatbe
, Bush Time in NO
, Saint_Chiu
, slaym
, yankmccobb76
, maboo
, iamsaved
, Stephen
, LiterOCola
, Saint Spike
, Saintster
, Clintonrebel
, Bring_IT
, fustr8ed
, tlmsaints
, saintRRT
, MrVoodoo
, saintcool13
, Torgo
, Roland19
, eaglefreak
, SeanQuy
, BobE
, Vemnox
, MC HIPPY
, BoroSaint
, CajunHoustonian
, Maxp
, Optimus Prime
, BreesusSaves
, V Chip
, natedogg02
, whodatman
, bigdaddysaints
, B4YOU
, Taker597
, tim martin
, cburley
, Saint Floyd
, guidomerkinsrules
, WVSAINT
, scttybb
, The Nomad
, SouthSaintsFan
, OakTown2g
, happy saint
, Domefan504
, CitySaint
, Saintfan in Dallas
, dchalona
, jayhawk66
, barristerboy
, Custumz97
, Bartyboy
, wyrmer
, bigmomma88
, RJP80
, lavered
, crazybyrd87
, cylinder
, J.T.
, 4T L4ST
, zknotts61
, Louisiana Joseph
, cwesleyc
, b_rent366
, bc
, Roux1918
, iocane powder
, mlewellyn
, Analyze This
, cant
, SaintsFan75
, Threads
, zorro
, Warhammer504
, Coreyinthe504
, RJ in Lafayette
, amused
, Saint Greg
, egautr1
, HburgSaints
, Pensacola
, Brennan77
, jesusfish
, brockmeaux
, ajlilliman
, SaintPancake
, SuddenJerk
, Saint Droopy
, FastCars
, CajunInVA
, Outbackjack
, jagpack
, OBSESSION SAINTS
, joeyseven
, mondoburger
, mt15
, vudupadrone01
, Deuuuuce
, beezm
, ludamin101
, Boogee134
, duckjr78
, Rdanderson91
, lajoe17
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Arrow
Last Post: Torgo
Posted On: Today
Replies: 401
Views: 27,886
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:18 PM.
|