This is why Max Unger is so valuable to the New Orleans Saints



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



Another offseason. Another starter lost to injury.



Let's just say it: The New Orleans Saints have bad luck. No, it isnt unique to this city or this team. It happens everywhere, every offseason. But its hard not to think the team youre closely observing has karmic forces working against it when you see it happen every year.



Junior Galette tore his pectoral muscle and then got belted down by off-the-field controversy that led to his 2015 exit. Last summer, pass rusher Hauoli Kikaha tore his ACL. And now the Saints might be without center Max Unger, who recently had foot surgery, for the start of the season.



Really, it's just perception. The Saints had players miss 301 games to injury last year, but only 153 in 2015 and 155 in 2014. Last year was bad, but their luck is no worse than anyone else's over time.



