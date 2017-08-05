home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 03:05 PM  
Dan in Lafayette
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,304
Marcus Williams brings ball-hawking skills, leadership to Saints


By Josh Katzenstein -- Picayune

Marcus Williams, the New Orleans Saints'*second-round pick this year, developed a nickname growing up that had nothing to do with football.

"If he sees something weird," Utah's defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley said, "he'll say, 'What the duck?'"

So, dating back to at least high school, Williams' friends called him "Duck Boy."

Despite playing an ultra-intense sport like football, in which coaches and players frequently cuss, Williams tries to keep it clean. And Scalley expects Williams' new teammates to pick up on his avoidance of bad words quickly.

"I'm sure he's going to get made fun of, but he doesn't care," Scalley said. "He's like, whatever, because he's so comfortable in his own skin."

According to Williams' former coaches, his approach to bad language mirrored everything he did on his path to the NFL. He was a good student with a 4.0 GPA in high school, according to his Utah bio. He takes direction well on the football field, and off it, he maintains a quiet lifestyle, avoiding drinking and partying.

Full Article -- Picayune

 

