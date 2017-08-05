Cornerback Arthur Maulet gets to chase NFL dream with hometown Saints



By Rod Walker -- Advocate



Arthur Maulet would have loved hearing his name called or seen it scroll across the television screen during the NFL draft in April.



He didn't.



But as the New Orleans native has shown time and time again, he'll take whatever path it takes to reach his dreams.



Donald Cox, the man Maulet calls "dad," told him years ago it wouldn't be easy.



"I told him he was going to play on Sundays," Cox said. "It's not going to be the most glamorous path. But at the end of the day, everybody that ever told you that weren't going to amount to anything, you're going to prove all of them wrong."



Maulet, a free agent cornerback from the University of Memphis, gets to prove himself again starting Friday when the Saints begin rookie minicamp.



