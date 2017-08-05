|
|
|
|
|
Today, 06:59 PM
Official SR Curmudgeon
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,304
Cornerback Arthur Maulet gets to chase NFL dream with hometown Saints
By Rod Walker -- Advocate
Arthur Maulet would have loved hearing his name called or seen it scroll across the television screen during the NFL draft in April.
He didn't.
But as the New Orleans native has shown time and time again, he'll take whatever path it takes to reach his dreams.
Donald Cox, the man Maulet calls "dad," told him years ago it wouldn't be easy.
"I told him he was going to play on Sundays," Cox said. "It's not going to be the most glamorous path. But at the end of the day, everybody that ever told you that weren't going to amount to anything, you're going to prove all of them wrong."
Maulet, a free agent cornerback from the University of Memphis, gets to prove himself again starting Friday when the Saints begin rookie minicamp.
Full Article -- Advocate
Today, 07:26 PM
ALL-MADDEN TEAM
Good read, thank you. Hoping it works out great for us and him. He could end up being our starting nickel. He looks feisty which is probably a good thing.
