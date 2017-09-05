New Orleans Saints Rumors: The Truth Behind Mark Ingram Being Traded To Philadelphia And The Possibility



Full Story  Inquisitr.Com



The New Orleans Saints have had the spotlight on them quite often during this offseason but no more than in the last few days as rumors have swirled about Mark Ingram. The running back who has been a workhorse for the Saints, and is coming off of his best NFL season yet, has been the subject of some trade rumors this past week. Now, it is time to see just how much a possibility there is that Ingram ends up with the Philadelphia Eagles.



When the Saints actually signed former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson two weeks ago, many thought Mark Ingrams days were numbered. Sean Payton said the Saints planned on using both running backs to their fullest advantage for a strong one-two punch.



By Danny Cox / Inquisitr.Com



Full Story  Inquisitr.Com