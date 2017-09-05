|
|New Orleans Saints
Former Breaux Bridge, LSU star Travin Dural ready to make most of hometown opportunity with Saints
Former Breaux Bridge, LSU star Travin Dural ready to make most of hometown opportunity with Saints
By Joel Erickson -- Advocate
For the past two weeks, teachers at Breaux Bridge High have been stopping by Paul Broussard's office to offer congratulations on the former player who spent five years at LSU and now has an NFL shot in New Orleans.
Travin Dural's football career is playing out within an easy drive of his hometown.
Dural, who saw seven rounds of the NFL draft pass two weeks ago without hearing his name called, signed with the New Orleans Saints shortly after the draft ended and now gets ready to take the practice field for his hometown team at rookie minicamp this weekend.
A few other teams tried to lock down Dural's services in the whirlwind of phone calls after the draft, but the team his family grew up loving and cheering held the biggest pull.
Full Article -- Advocate
