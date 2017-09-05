NFC South Reset: Cam, Jameis get hooked up, but what are Saints doing?



The NFC South looks like it could be the best division in football this year



By Will Brinson -- CBS Sports



As recently as three years ago, the NFC South was the laughingstock of the NFL, a sloppy division won by the Carolina Panthers with a 7-8-1 record. There were plenty of quality offenses, but no really good teams. That's changed quickly and the division might be ready to establish itself as the best in the division, with every single team improving this offseason.



Not all improvements come in the same form, though, and not all improvements are equal. Let's survey the division with rosters mostly set after free agency and the 2017 NFL Draft.





Still sweating that 28-3 hangover out



The Atlanta Falcons won't tell you that they're worried about it, but they spent the whole offseason chasing the dragon that is their lost Super Bowl lead . Dan Quinn and his team said and did all the right things so far , which is great news. But it's also exactly what the Carolina Panthers did the year before, after going 15-1 and then getting blasted by the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. The Super Bowl hangover is a real thing and the Falcons appear to be doing their best to correct the issues they had in letting the New England Patriots come back.



