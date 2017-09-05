The case for New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as the G.O.A.T



By Jacob Evans -- isportsweb



With Tom Brady winning his fifth Super Bowl ring, breaking*Joe Montanas record for most Super Bowl victories as a quarterback, the debate over footballs best passer*of all time rages on, fiercer than ever. Both Montana and Brady have staked*their claim, but others argue in favor of quarterbacks from all eras, from Johnny Unitas to Peyton Manning. Countless statistics will be brought up, brandished as evidence that one signal-caller is the ultimate gunslinger, rising head and shoulders above the other candidates.



But one stat stands out from all of the rest:

Five, yes five, 5,000 yard seasons.



Thats how many Drew Brees has accomplished over the course of his illustrious career, one more than all other quarterbacks combined. No other field general*has had more than one, and from 2011-2013, Brees had three consecutive 5,000 yard seasons. And its not like he was throwing to Randy Moss or Jerry Rice- heres the list of leading receivers from each of Brees 5,000 yard seasons: Lance Moore (2008), Marques Colston (2011), Jimmy Graham (2012, 2013), and Michael Thomas (2016). Thats an undrafted free agent, a 7th round pick, a basketball player turned tight end whose career has been hampered by injuries, and a rookie. None of them had over 100 receptions in any of these seasons, showing how Brees spreads the ball around and improves*the offense as a whole.



