Adrian Petersons Chance for One Last Big Run



Released by Minnesota and then greeted by an ice-cold market, the one-time superstar could prove doubters wrong in New Orleans, a perfect landing spot for his running style



By Andy Benoit -- MMQB



Its not uncommon for a 30-something running back to join a new team in hopes of eking out a few more productive years. Usually, these nightcap seasons prove utterly forgettable. Think Emmitt Smith with the Cardinals. LaDainian Tomlinson with the Jets. Earl Campbell with the Saints. O.J. Simpson with the Niners. Tony Dorsett with the Broncos.



On the surface, Adrian Peterson appears to be next in line. Hes 32 years old, coming off a serious knee injury (his second in five years); and had only 72 yards on 37 carries with the Vikings last season.



But theres also a case for Peterson bucking the nightcap back trend. Hes 32, but he played only one game in 2014 and three in 2016. His body has essentially endured just one season of hits over the last three years. Last time Peterson came off a serious knee injurya torn ACL suffered Christmas Eve 2011he amassed 2,097 yards. It was arguably the most spectacular single season performance ever by a running back. And last season, despite the putrid numbers, Peterson did not show evidence of decline. He was a victim of a shoddy Vikings O-line. (That O-line, after injuries at tackle, would go on to ruin the season for the once 5-0 Vikings.)



