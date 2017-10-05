|
|
|
|
|
|
New Orleans Saints
News
|
Drew Brees on raising awareness of Exertional Heat Stroke (EHS), the importance of youth sports
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Drew Brees on raising awareness of Exertional Heat Stroke (EHS), the importance of youth sports
By Cam Smith -- USA Today
In recent years there has been constant news of heat stroke and heat-related incidents that emerge at the onset of summer training for football season. These incidents have sparked a certain amount of recognition that heat stroke is a significant threat, but not nearly enough.
That’s where Drew Brees comes in. The New Orleans Saints All-Pro quarterback has teamed up with Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a program called The Heat Factor, which aims to increase awareness and provide helpful instructions about how to battle EHS, in both video and print form. More information can be found at theheatfactor.com.
“I was a young athlete in Austin, Texas, where it’s hot and humid, and being a professional athlete you have a chance to be around a lot of incidents when you’re in those type of conditions and you recognize potential EHS in other teammates,” Brees told USA TODAY Sports. “I’m very aware of it, but the research we’ve done shows that 70 percent of parents wouldn’t recognize it. I also have four kids, and as a parent, it’s something we all have to be very aware of.”
Full Article -- USA Today
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|