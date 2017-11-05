Here's what each Saints undrafted free agent must overcome to make roster



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



The New Orleans Saints have little interest in where a player comes from or how much he makes once he is in the building.



The undrafted free agent gets the same opportunity to make an impact and earn a second year with the club as a player selected in the second round. And the same is true for big-money free agents and the seventh-round pick.



The only thing draft status and money earn players here is their first season. Its all decided on the field after the initial audition. Thats how former second-round cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste ended up looking for work while former undrafted free agent Brian Dixon made the team coming out of camp in 2015. Both landed in New Orleans the year before. The Saints will always side with talent and not worry about sunk costs.



The bigger error would be a failure to admit mistakes and end up shedding talent, not money, to disguise personnel problems. That wont happen here. And thats why this years class of undrafted players should feel good about coming to New Orleans. Some roster spots are up for grabs, and they'll be given every opportunity to win one of them.



