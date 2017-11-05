Sources: WR Louis Murphy, TE Clay Harbor among veteran players trying out at rookie camp



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



The Saints have a handful of veteran players in attendance at rookie minicamp this weekend.



Among those trying out are offensive linemen Bryce Harris and Khalif Barnes, wide receiver Louis Murphy and tight end Clay Harbor, according to league sources.



Harris and Barnes both previously played for the Saints. Barnes, 35, hooked on with the team last season and bounced on and off the roster. Harris played for the Saints from 2012-2014. He spent the 2015 season with the Atlanta Falcons, and split time between the Falcons, Jaguars and Dolphins last season.



