New Orleans Saints Undrafted Free Agent Profile: Sae Tautu



Former BYU Cougar has a new mission: bring aggressive edge presence to the Saints defense.



By Chase Reynolds -- CSC



Had Sae Tautu been invited to the NFL Draft Combine, he very well could have been a standout performer. At the Brigham Young University Pro Day, one of the newest additions to the New Orleans Saints roster outshined other prospects like Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill in the performance drills. Tautus 4.55 40-yard dash would have been the fourth best among linebackers and defensive linemen. His 38.5-inch vertical would have been third best in the same company. Tautu would have had a top five showing in the 20-yard shuttle run and top ten performances in the broad jump and the 3-cone drill.



Sae Tautu finished his career at BYU with 100 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, and ten sacks. He notched fifty of those tackles in his senior season, to go with eleven TFL and six sacks (both team-highs). Tautu seems to revel in the spotlight, recording his best games statistically against two Power 5 teams, at Michigan State (6 tackles, 2 sacks, all in second half) and at home against Mississippi State (8 tackles, 1.5 sacks), and on the road against a Boise State team that was 14th in the country at the time (9 tackles, 1 sack).



