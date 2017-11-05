|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 09:42 AM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,319
|
New Orleans Saints Undrafted Free Agent Profile: Sae Tautu
Former BYU Cougar has a new mission: bring aggressive edge presence to the Saints defense.
By Chase Reynolds -- CSC
Had Sae Tautu been invited to the NFL Draft Combine, he very well could have been a standout performer. At the Brigham Young University Pro Day, one of the newest additions to the New Orleans Saints roster outshined other prospects like Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill in the performance drills. Tautus 4.55 40-yard dash would have been the fourth best among linebackers and defensive linemen. His 38.5-inch vertical would have been third best in the same company. Tautu would have had a top five showing in the 20-yard shuttle run and top ten performances in the broad jump and the 3-cone drill.
Sae Tautu finished his career at BYU with 100 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, and ten sacks. He notched fifty of those tackles in his senior season, to go with eleven TFL and six sacks (both team-highs). Tautu seems to revel in the spotlight, recording his best games statistically against two Power 5 teams, at Michigan State (6 tackles, 2 sacks, all in second half) and at home against Mississippi State (8 tackles, 1.5 sacks), and on the road against a Boise State team that was 14th in the country at the time (9 tackles, 1 sack).
Full Article -- CSC
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 142 members and 627 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Rebel Dan
, bigdog
, brockmeaux
, showtimesaints
, Vega$$aint
, CantonLegend
, jagpack
, SeanQuy
, Nutria
, Sardonios
, ThiSaint
, Saints420Fan
, -cook-
, RAIZO SAINTS
, mrwhodat
, devnull999
, ld_in_sc
, Saint Ace
, BobE
, thefifthwall
, Saintaholic
, Nemo
, jp028
, saint hdawg
, Dmatt777
, smoothie23
, Zztop
, TexaSaint
, Torgo
, Buickman
, Richard
, Gumerk
, ggaspard
, JLL
, NeverGiveUP2
, Saint ATN
, Sev705
, Le_Moyne
, Big Ugly
, SaintsDoc
, BoNcHiE
, Saint Jack
, rockthedox
, bush2007
, saintjay
, Dleger
, Swimmer
, Brennan77
, Born_A_Saint
, Brandon13
, rickyjones
, St. Sid
, DCJohnson104
, saintgirly
, cantgetenuff
, Saint Droopy
, brandon8283
, Charlie Brizzown
, SAINTSFAN
, BrutalSaint
, dogow
, Snarf
, Merl
, HoumaSaint
, Dangerbigdogg
, WxM
, Rohan
, FastCars
, NovaSaintsfan
, Live4theSaints
, gradualprocess
, tomdda
, LetsGetWaffles
, coaster32
, Sumdude34
, superlaser
, UFCSaint
, saintfan-n-alex
, madDog26
, Allen Poe
, STEVEfromLA
, Galbreath34
, uproar90
, BreesHOF2024
, CountWhoDat
, SaintSansPeur
, Rdanderson91
, dutar76
, brungart
, DaveinCoalinga
, mackone11
, Ken-Bob
, Taker597
, Saint_Medic
, sleepingazure
, SuJaguar00
, JDTM
, Grandadmiral
, El Caliente
, vudupadrone01
, meatman
, fnholmes
, tlmsaints
, Diceman-saints
, JenningsTruckers
, UncleTrvlingJim
, AgentJRad
, DrChek
, Mackenzie
, mleg1972
, gpupil
, Robert
, whodatman
, yuyi64
, MS_SaintsFan
, Crawdaddie777
, saintRRT
, AgnesT
, Saint Floyd
, SaintPancake
, Wheelo
, donnasw
, Whodatgamer
, St. Blooz
, baron8
, Scotlandsaint
, theicebox
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:59 AM.
|