A second NFL tryout for Justin Thomas


By Ken Sugiura - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas is getting another chance at getting into an NFL camp this weekend. After a tryout with the San Francisco 49ers last weekend at their rookie minicamp was unfruitful, Thomas began a tryout with the New Orleans Saints on Friday at their rookie minicamp, according to Thomas representation.

Thomas was to try out for the Saints at the nickel corner position. He had worked out for the 49ers at slot receiver, but was not offered a spot on their offseason roster.

The Saints minicamp runs Friday through Sunday. Thomas auditioned for scouts and coaches at Techs pro day at both cornerback and wide receiver, along with quarterback and returner.

Full Article -- AJC

 

