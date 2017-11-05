A second NFL tryout for Justin Thomas



By Ken Sugiura - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution



Former Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas is getting another chance at getting into an NFL camp this weekend. After a tryout with the San Francisco 49ers last weekend at their rookie minicamp was unfruitful, Thomas began a tryout with the New Orleans Saints on Friday at their rookie minicamp, according to Thomas representation.



Thomas was to try out for the Saints at the nickel corner position. He had worked out for the 49ers at slot receiver, but was not offered a spot on their offseason roster.



The Saints minicamp runs Friday through Sunday. Thomas auditioned for scouts and coaches at Techs pro day at both cornerback and wide receiver, along with quarterback and returner.



