A second NFL tryout for Justin Thomas



By Ken Sugiura - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution



Former Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas is getting another chance at getting into an NFL camp this weekend. After a tryout with the San Francisco 49ers last weekend at their rookie minicamp was unfruitful, Thomas began a tryout with the New Orleans Saints on Friday at their rookie minicamp, according to Thomas’ representation.



Thomas was to try out for the Saints at the nickel corner position. He had worked out for the 49ers at slot receiver, but was not offered a spot on their offseason roster.



The Saints’ minicamp runs Friday through Sunday. Thomas auditioned for scouts and coaches at Tech’s pro day at both cornerback and wide receiver, along with quarterback and returner.



