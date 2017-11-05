|
|
|
|
|
|
New Orleans Saints Undrafted Free Agent Profile: Andrew Lauderdale
University of New Hampshire product and converted tight end looks to add depth to the Saints offensive line corps.
By Chase Reynolds -- CSC
A career in the NFL did not seem attainable or realistic for New Hampshires Andrew Lauderdale until he was moved from tight end, the position he played all through high school, to the offensive line. Once I put on some weight and gained some muscle, Lauderdale says, thats when I actually had the idea that I could play professionally.
Lauderdales coaches made him aware of the attention he was garnering from NFL scouts and opted to make the best of the situation. In his own words, Lauderdale is trying to avoid a desk job as long as [he] can.
Full Article -- CSC
|