New Orleans Saints Undrafted Free Agent Profile: Andrew Lauderdale



University of New Hampshire product and converted tight end looks to add depth to the Saints offensive line corps.



By Chase Reynolds -- CSC



A career in the NFL did not seem attainable or realistic for New Hampshires Andrew Lauderdale until he was moved from tight end, the position he played all through high school, to the offensive line. Once I put on some weight and gained some muscle, Lauderdale says, thats when I actually had the idea that I could play professionally.



Lauderdales coaches made him aware of the attention he was garnering from NFL scouts and opted to make the best of the situation. In his own words, Lauderdale is trying to avoid a desk job as long as [he] can.



Full Article -- CSC A career in the NFL did not seem attainable or realistic for New Hampshires Andrew Lauderdale until he was moved from tight end, the position he played all through high school, to the offensive line. Once I put on some weight and gained some muscle, Lauderdale says, thats when I actually had the idea that I could play professionally.Lauderdales coaches made him aware of the attention he was garnering from NFL scouts and opted to make the best of the situation. In his own words, Lauderdale is trying to avoid a desk job as long as [he] can.