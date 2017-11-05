|
Saints targeting Max Unger's return for Week 3 of preseason
By Joel Erickson -- Advocate
The New Orleans Saints are optimistic that the foot injury that forced veteran center Max Unger to undergo surgery will be healed in time for the regular season, contrary to the national reports that first broke news of the injury.
Unger's condition came as no surprise to the Saints.
When the 2016 season ended, Unger underwent an x-ray to determine the extent of the injury that forced him to miss one game last season.
Full Article -- Advocate
|