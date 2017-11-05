home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints first-rounder Ryan Ramczyk expects to be full go for training camp


By John DeShazier -- NewOrleansSaints.com

The inability to participate in team drills during the rookie minicamp this weekend didnt dampen the enthusiasm that the New Orleans Saints have for Ryan Ramczyk, the second of their two first-round picks (No. 32 overall) this year. In fact, the team very much likes what it has seen from the Wisconsin tackle.

Hes getting a lot of work, but hes not getting the teamwork, Coach Sean Payton said. He probably is three to four weeks out (from returning) with his labrum, but hes picking things up very quickly. Hes in good shape, and much further along than really we anticipated with his surgery. Its been a good exposure.

The surgery to repair the labrum in Ramczyks hip can be deemed as nothing less than a success, with him being ahead of schedule for his projected return.

Its been really good, he said. I think they were impressed with where Im at right now and the rehab has been really good so far. I plan to keep it that way and keep looking ahead.

I was a little ahead of protocol.

Full Article -- NewOrleansSaints.com

 

