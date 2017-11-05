|
Saints first-rounder Ryan Ramczyk expects to be full go for training camp
By John DeShazier -- NewOrleansSaints.com
The inability to participate in team drills during the rookie minicamp this weekend didnt dampen the enthusiasm that the New Orleans Saints have for Ryan Ramczyk, the second of their two first-round picks (No. 32 overall) this year. In fact, the team very much likes what it has seen from the Wisconsin tackle.
Hes getting a lot of work, but hes not getting the teamwork, Coach Sean Payton said. He probably is three to four weeks out (from returning) with his labrum, but hes picking things up very quickly. Hes in good shape, and much further along than really we anticipated with his surgery. Its been a good exposure.
The surgery to repair the labrum in Ramczyks hip can be deemed as nothing less than a success, with him being ahead of schedule for his projected return.
Its been really good, he said. I think they were impressed with where Im at right now and the rehab has been really good so far. I plan to keep it that way and keep looking ahead.
I was a little ahead of protocol.
Full Article -- NewOrleansSaints.com
