Underhill: The Saints have an open competition at every linebacker spot, and that's how Mike Nolan wants it



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



Football coaches love to say that nothing is guaranteed, and that every job is up for grabs.



Its a nice sentiment that touches on the meritocratic nature of the game, but it's often not true  at least not entirely.



Skim down the roster. Many battles are already set, barring injury. Chase Daniel isn't beating out Drew Brees. Terron Armstead will start at left tackle. Cam Jordan can rest easy knowing his job at defensive end is safe and secure. Logically speaking, it would be impossible to set odds on any one of those three situations changing.



Then there are times when a coach says the competition is wide open, and it's true. The Saints have no idea how the linebacker depth chart will shape up. Maybe one guy is ahead of another, or there's a favorite at one spot, but it's far from set. Every job and every role are up for grabs.



How its going to work out? No, no idea, linebackers coach Mike Nolan said. Im glad about that because the competition is going to be there for some time.



