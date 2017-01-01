Coach Payton talks rookies, undrafted talent and competition on defense



NEW ORLEANS -- Saints Head Coach Sean Payton spoke with reporters Saturday, May 13, after the second day of rookie mini camp. The following is a complete transcript of that press conference.



Why have you had success with a lot of undrafted players?



I think when it comes to the draft and then the moment its over every teams on the phone for an hour, two hours really working hard at trying to sign players they may have had draft grades on. We certainly try to prioritize. It would be very normal in the later rounds to begin organizing the board and trying to create a priority because when the draft ends and you are making all these calls (and) there is an order in which you want to sign players. It is not just try to get everyone that you can. I think it starts with the evaluation and then it is easy for us to put other players that have made it that way and I think the agents are pretty smart at looking at the roster depth. I think there are a number of factors. Hopefully, we can find a few here during this process.



