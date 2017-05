First-round pick Ryan Ramczyk's recovery from hip surgery ahead of schedule for New Orleans Saints



By Joel Erickson -- Advocate



Ryan Ramczyk might be ready to take the field at full strength for the New Orleans Saints earlier than anybody expected.



Ramczyk, who underwent surgery in January to repair a labrum tear in his hip, showed up to rookie minicamp ahead of where doctors thought he'd be.



The rookie may now have a chance to be cleared before the Saints' offseason program breaks for the summer in mid-June.



"Hes receiving a lot of work, but hes not receiving the team work," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "He probably is three to four weeks out with his labrum, but hes picking things up very quickly. Hes in good shape and much further along than really we anticipated, even with his surgery."



