First-round pick Ryan Ramczyk's recovery from hip surgery ahead of schedule for New Orleans Saints


By Joel Erickson -- Advocate

Ryan Ramczyk might be ready to take the field at full strength for the New Orleans Saints earlier than anybody expected.

Ramczyk, who underwent surgery in January to repair a labrum tear in his hip, showed up to rookie minicamp ahead of where doctors thought he'd be.

The rookie may now have a chance to be cleared before the Saints' offseason program breaks for the summer in mid-June.

"Hes receiving a lot of work, but hes not receiving the team work," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "He probably is three to four weeks out with his labrum, but hes picking things up very quickly. Hes in good shape and much further along than really we anticipated, even with his surgery."

Full Article -- Advocate

 

