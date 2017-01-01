LSU's Travin Dural focused on catching every ball at Saints' rookie minicamp



By Joel Erickson -- Advocate



Travin Dural's pursuit of an NFL career in New Orleans began this weekend, an undrafted free agent going through the paces on the Saints' practice fields with the rest of the rookies, a few younger Saints and 55 tryout players.



So far, so good for Dural, who has been happy working with Matt Simms, Seth Russell and Drew Bauer, the three tryout quarterbacks in this weekend's rookie minicamp.



"The quarterbacks we have are some pretty good guys," Dural said.



Full Article -- Advocate Travin Dural's pursuit of an NFL career in New Orleans began this weekend, an undrafted free agent going through the paces on the Saints' practice fields with the rest of the rookies, a few younger Saints and 55 tryout players.So far, so good for Dural, who has been happy working with Matt Simms, Seth Russell and Drew Bauer, the three tryout quarterbacks in this weekend's rookie minicamp."The quarterbacks we have are some pretty good guys," Dural said.