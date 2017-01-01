|
|New Orleans Saints
Former Tulane safety Darion Monroe's Saints tryout comes out of clear blue sky after year of waiting
Former Tulane safety Darion Monroe's Saints tryout comes out of clear blue sky after year of waiting
By Joel Erickson -- Advocate
Darion Monroe's belief never wavered.
Not when his only tryout last season was a workout with two other safeties for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not while he finished his degree in business management at Tulane in December.
Monroe, who went undrafted last spring and never got a tryout, finally got the call he'd been hoping to get a couple of weeks ago.
"My agent called me, said the Saints are bringing me in for rookie minicamp," Monroe said. "This is the opportunity. Make the most of it."
Full Article -- Advocate
