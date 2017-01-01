|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Today, 09:27 PM
|
|
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,331
|
Sean Payton believes Colin Kaepernick will get another opportunity in NFL
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned this offseason, a free agent despite 58 career starts and a Super Bowl berth.
Many believe Kaepernick remains available because of his decision to kneel during the national anthem last season in an effort to protest racial inequality and police brutality. Kaepernick has already decided not to kneel for the anthem next season, and he continues to participate in off-the-field programs centered around social causes.
Saints coach Sean Payton believes it's only a matter of time.
"I think he’s going to be in a camp," Payton said.
Full Article -- Advocate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|