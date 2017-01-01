home Steve Gleasons Website
Post New Orleans Saints counting on open competition to find right mix at DE opposite Cam Jordan


By Joel Erickson -- Advocate

A blue-chip defensive end never materialized for the New Orleans Saints this offseason.

With experts and conventional wisdom fingering the position as a major need for the Saints throughout the offseason, the free-agent market dried up and the draft board, fickle as ever, didn't give the Saints a value they liked until the third round.

On the one hand, New Orleans is not bare at the position. One side is still patrolled by Cam Jordan, the Pro Bowl-caliber veteran who has 44.5 sacks over the past five years.

"We're trying to find somebody that can hold down that other side opposite Cam," defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "We've got a lot of good candidates, and we'll let the competition play out."

Full Article -- Advocate

 

