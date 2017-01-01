Sources: Saints expected to sign OL Khalif Barnes, TE Clay Harbor following tryout



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



The Saints are expected to keep a pair of veteran players around for an extended look.



After trying out at rookie minicamp this weekend, New Orleans is expected to sign offensive lineman Khalif Barnes and tight end Clay Harbor on Monday, according to sources.



Barnes, 35, hooked on with the team last season and bounced on and off the roster. New Orleans has quality depth on the offensive line, but likes Barnes and will allow him an opportunity to make the team.



