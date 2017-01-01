home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 04:48 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,337
Sources: Saints expected to sign OL Khalif Barnes, TE Clay Harbor following tryout


By Nick Underhill -- Advocate

The Saints are expected to keep a pair of veteran players around for an extended look.

After trying out at rookie minicamp this weekend, New Orleans is expected to sign offensive lineman Khalif Barnes and tight end Clay Harbor on Monday, according to sources.

Barnes, 35, hooked on with the team last season and bounced on and off the roster. New Orleans has quality depth on the offensive line, but likes Barnes and will allow him an opportunity to make the team.

Full Article -- Advocate

 

