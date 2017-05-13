|
Saints expected to sign Drew Iddings as an offensive guard: source
By Herbie Teope -- Picayune
A versatile player made his mark over the weekend in the New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp and is set to be rewarded for his efforts.
The Saints are expected Monday to sign Drew Iddings as a guard, according to a source familiar with the situation.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Iddings showed up to rookie minicamp as a defensive end on a tryout basis.
But the waiving of undrafted free agent Collin Buchanan on the first day of camp prompted the Saints to move Iddings to right guard, where he apparently impressed enough to warrant a contract despite never playing on the offensive line.
Full Article -- Picayune
