Okafor a candidate to start at defensive end for Saints
By Zach Aulakh -- PFF
Okafor is a strong pass-rusher, and could be the Saints starter opposite Cameron Jordan in 2017.
Full Article -- PFF
- New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen named Alex Okafor as a candidate to start opposite Cam Jordan at defensive end this season.
- Allen noted that, when healthy, Okafor has been “an influence on the pass rush,” ranking fourth in pass-rush productivity among 3-4 OLBs last year.
- Okafor has seen his overall PFF grade steadily increase during his time in Arizona, reaching a career-high 72.5 last season.
