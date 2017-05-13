home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 02:41 PM  
Dan in Lafayette
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,341
Okafor a candidate to start at defensive end for Saints


By Zach Aulakh -- PFF

Okafor is a strong pass-rusher, and could be the Saints starter opposite Cameron Jordan in 2017.

  • New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen named Alex Okafor as a candidate to start opposite Cam Jordan at defensive end this season.

  • Allen noted that, when healthy, Okafor has been “an influence on the pass rush,” ranking fourth in pass-rush productivity among 3-4 OLBs last year.

  • Okafor has seen his overall PFF grade steadily increase during his time in Arizona, reaching a career-high 72.5 last season.

Full Article -- PFF

 

